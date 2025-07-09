There Is A Marco Rubio Impostor Using AI Voice To Call High-Level Officials

Secretary of State Marco Rubio uses AI as part of his job, but now AI is using him. An unknown individual impersonated Rubio using an AI voice and contacted at least five government officials, including three foreign ministers, a U.S. governor, and a member of Congress.

The individual began in mid-June on Signal using the display name “Marco.Rubio@state.gov," which is not his actual email address, to contact unsuspecting foreign and domestic diplomats and politicians using artificial intelligence-powered software.

“The actor left voicemails on Signal for at least two targeted individuals and in one instance, sent a text message inviting the individual to communicate on Signal,” said the cable," The Washington Post reports. "It also notes that other State Department personnel were impersonated using email."

Via the Post:

The incident with Rubio comes after several recent impersonation attempts targeting high-profile U.S. officials. In May, someone breached the phone of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and began placing calls and messages to senators, governors and business executives while pretending to be Wiles, the Wall Street Journal reported. The episode spurred a White House and FBI investigation, although President Donald Trump dismissed its significance, saying Wiles is “an amazing woman” who “can handle it.” The FBI declined to comment about the Rubio impostor. Impersonating a federal officer or employee to deceive or obtain something is a crime. Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California Berkeley who specializes in digital forensics, said an operation of this nature does not require a sophisticated actor, but they are often successful because government officials can be careless about data security.

“This is precisely why you shouldn’t use Signal or other insecure channels for official government business,” he said.

Rubio participated in a Signal group chat in March with other top US officials in the Trump administration to discuss potential American airstrikes in Yemen. Farid said that once malicious actors obtain phone numbers linked to an official’s Signal account, the impersonation part is easy.