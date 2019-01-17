Mexico's Largest Airline Trolls Anti-Mexican Sentiment With 'DNA Discounts'

This is a real ad, targetting the Southwestern U.S. It went viral today, and for good reasons. Brilliant.

Source: USA Today

Aeromexico is literally rising above the debate over a wall on the border – with a creative airline ad and promotion that encourages travel from the U.S. to Mexico.

The two-minute commercial, which features visuals of beautiful Mexican locations, could be seen as a trolling trifecta, tweaking anti-Mexican sentiment in the U.S. and, without mentioning him, President Donald Trump and his anti-illegal immigration comments aimed at countries south of the U.S. border.

The slogan for the "DNA Discounts" campaign, "There are no borders within us," can be read as a swipe at Trump, whose disagreement with Congressional Democrats over money for a wall has led to a protracted partial-government shutdown.