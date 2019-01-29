Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Mike's Blog Round Up

Today is only 17 days before the gubmint runs out of money again. In the end, it was hard to see what Prznint Stupid got out of his unprecedented 35-day partial shutdown; one unexpected repercussion: Prznint Stupid faces a potential challenger from his right!

Political Irony looks into the Trump Cave.

I Should Be Laughing notes that Prznint Stupid's Tortilla Curtain won't keep out our own home grown terrorists.

Nan's Notebook compares and contrasts the words "negotiation" and "Trump."

Bonus Track: Fritinancy gives us the word of the week. Or is it weak?

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


