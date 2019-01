You may have heard Wilbur Ross's incredibly dense and stupid comment this morning. He said he didn't understand why federal employees needed food banks.

The same morning at her regular Thursday presser, Nancy Pelosi called out the so-called Commerce Secretary:

"Is this the 'let them eat cake' kind of attitude, or 'call your father for money?'"

Wilbur Ross is incredibly dense and stupid, obviously. And having someone that dense and stupid as Commerce Secretary is hurtful to the nation.