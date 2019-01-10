A Tale Of Two Meetings: Republicans Rewrite Negotiation Collapse

We know two things: Republicans supporting Trump lie (because after all, they have to -- reality is not on their side), and Chuck Schumer is more eager to make dealers with Republicans than any other living Democrat. So which side would you believe in this truncated version of Rashomon?

Morning Joe had an enlightening look at these debating versions of events:

"President Trump is scheduled to visit a border patrol station in McCallen, Texas today. The New York Times reports he told a group of television anchors 'it's not going to change a damn thing but I'm still going.' The president told the nation on Tuesday he is ready to negotiate, but yesterday he abruptly ended a White House meeting," Willie Geist said.

Just watch. Kevin McCarthy looks like a kid caught with booze in the family car and is trying to sell the idea that he's "just holding it for somebody." Mike Pence looks like.... Mike Pence, a right-wing robot.Trump? No one likes to look at Trump.