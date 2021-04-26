GOPer Kevin McCarthy Tries To Rewrite History In 'Insurrection: The Remake'

As we showed you here yesterday, Kevin McCarthy is working hard to cover up what happened January 6th.

John Berman noted it, too.

"This weekend, House Minority leader Kevin McArthur added a new chapter to history or tried to make a new chapter in history," he said.

I was the first person to contact him when the riots were going on. He didn't see it. When he ended the call, he told me he'll put something out to make sure to stop this. That's what he did. He put a video out later.

"Kevin McCarthy, meet Kevin McAllister. You have to break it down in parts. The idea that Kevin McCarthy was the first person to tell Trump the riots were going on. He didn't see it. To buy that, you have to believe no one in the world, including the My Pillow guide, told the president a riot was happening a mile away. That's strange.

"What's scary is that President Trump didn't see it. What he does more than anything else, he watches TV. That's his superpower. That's not only it. It's the praise for the timing in nature of Trump's response to the insurrection that day, that video. You know who once had a problem with that? Kevin McCarthy."

He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action of president trump.

"To recap, Kevin McCarthy, Kevin McCallister. This is not the first time McCarthy has been McCarthy. First there was -

The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters.

"But then there was -- "

I don't believe he provoked it. He listened to what he said at the rally.

"And going back to the video, McCarthy is all of a sudden so proud of. It doesn't so much as condemn the insurrectionists as glorifies them."

There was such a thing when they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. so go home, we love you, you're very special.

" 'We love you? You're very special?' That's not stopping. That's reveling. And he continues to revel any chance he can, repeating the election line."

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman agreed McCarthy was rewriting history.

"There was a report from others that President Trump was watching television, enjoying what he saw, or at least was pleased in part by what he saw, people fighting for him, and in part because of a delay in the certification of the vote. There you were, watching it happen. There's absolutely nothing I know from my reporting, that I've seen from anyone else's reporting, that backs up this new version of what Kevin McCarthy is saying," she said.

"Remember, McCarthy not only gave that speech, suggesting that President Trump needed to be held accountable for it, but at the time he was having a conversation with other members of his caucus about possibly censuring President Trump. While he never went so far as to tsuggesting he should be impeached, he did go that far. This is part of a broader effort we're seeing as Republicans are looking to take the midterms, looking at various statewide races, to try to either downplay or memory hole what happened on January 6th. They're getting aided to some extent by the fact it's not standing out in the public consciousness as much as it did."

In other words, Republicans will lie, cheat, and steal to win elections. I think we all knew that.