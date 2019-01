I guess Donald Trump thinks we're looking for a Russian pay stub with his name on it?

In a truly Nixonian moment, Donald Trump says out loud "I never worked for Russia." He doesn't say I never worked WITH Russia, or that I never borrowed much-needed cash from Russia and I still owe them.

Things PRESIDENTS don’t usually say:



Nixon: I am not a crook.



Trump: I never worked for Russia. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) January 14, 2019

Remember, we still haven't seen his tax returns.

And this is worse than Watergate because of the "treason" part.

“No other president has so closely aligned himself with a hostile foreign leader, and no campaign has been so intertwined with Russian operatives. Even Richard Nixon didn’t do that.” https://t.co/g6b2CMJKIa — Thomas Bishop (@ThomasB00001) January 14, 2019