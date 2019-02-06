And Now, Back To The Trump Russia Investigations

Follow The Money (Part Infinity)

For The Russian Usurper (and his spawn), things have gone from bad to badder in New York.

We reported yesterday that U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York was examining the prznintial inauguration committee’s grift of $107M Ameros—where it came from, where it went— why the rest of it went missing.

On Tuesday, CNN told us that the SDNY wants to interview executives at the Trump Organization. They give us a score card:

Axios morning email thingie (emboldening, etc., is theirs):

Why it matters: That signals a growing potential threat to Trump and his orbit from criminal investigations by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office.

That signals a growing potential threat to Trump and his orbit from criminal investigations by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office. Be smart: “Trump and his legal team have long harbored concerns that investigations by New York federal prosecutors … may ultimately pose more danger to him, his family and his allies than the inquiry by … Mueller.” Happening today … The House Intelligence Committee, meeting for the first time with Rep. Adam Schiff as chairman, is expected to vote to send Mueller 50+ interview transcripts from the panel’s now-closed Russia investigation, per AP. “Two associates of … Trump have already been charged with lying to the committee, and Schiff has said Mueller should consider whether additional perjury charges are warranted.”

SDNY is thinking about bribery and money laundering, and not just campaign violations. And you know, because financial crimes and NY go hand-in-glove, this also means that whatever they find will also be prosecutable (is too a word!) at the state level. Prznint Stupid cannot pardon hisself, his spawn, or his minions if New York Attorney General Letitia James decides to go local.

Editor's note (Frances Langum): Ted Lieu is not having it with Trump's false dilemma on legislation versus investigation: