And Now, Back To The Trump Investigations

I think pretty much we all knew that the Mueller Report was not going to end the 4th Reich; if it contained damning evidence that the Russian Usurper would only dig-in like a tick. Well, he’s still dug-in like a tick anyway, but his mostly legal problems are far from over.Trump’s response: “It was a complete and total exoneration.” End of story? Not by a long shotVox breaks it down into several categories:

The hush money investigation

The Trump inaugural committee investigations

The top congressional inquiries The House Russia and obstruction probes White House security clearances Trump’s tax returns

New York state-based investigations The Trump Foundation New York state tax investigations Trump projects’ financing

Lawsuits Summer Zervos’s defamation lawsuit Emoluments lawsuit



I would like to pick a bone with Vox about calling the first bullet the hush money investigation. It actually is about campaign finance violations, which is a serious crime and has serious consequences as D’Vorce D’Spousa can attest. I think it is cheap and easy to focus in on Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal for wink-wink reasons, but it undermines how serious the crime actually is.As we said yesterday, there is a difference between colluded with Russia and compromised by Russia, and there might be some conflicts in the Mueller Report that by the very nature of the DOJ makes them unwilling to do anything until, like the tick he is, Trump is removed.

I’ll also give my reluctant hat tip to Nancy Pelosi for throwing water on impeachment enthusiasm.