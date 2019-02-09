Calls For Justin Fairfax To Resign Intensify

It has been a terrible, horrible, not good, very bad week for Democrats in Virginia. Just a few months after voters had entrusted the Dems with the levers of government in this traditionally purple state, pretty much every Dem in a position of power has proved themselves to be a little horrifying.

Governor Ralph Northam, having won his election over the unapologetic racist dog whistles of Ed Gillespie, was discovered to have embraced the nickname "Coonman" and deeply disturbing racist tropes like blackface and Klan outfits. Attorney General Mark Herring, the next in line behind Justin Fairfax, also came forward with the admission of blackface in his past. Just a good tip going forward for future Democratic candidates: don't run if you have blackface pics out there.

Initially, when the stories about Northam--initiated by right wing ratf&#ckers, angry that he would support a bill to allow Virginian women bodily autonomy--came out, the calls were for Northam to step down and allow his lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, to fill the role. Northam has so far resisted, but to add to the dumpster fire of scandals that is Virginia now, sexual assault allegations against Fairfax came out.

Fairfax, like Northam, resisted stepping down in the face of the accusation. But on Friday, a second allegation, and a much more brutal rape charge, came forward, bolstered by contemporaneous accounts. Almost immediately, Democratic figures like Sens. Kamala Harris and Tim Kaine, former VA governor Terry McAuliffe, and Congressman Ted Lieu, among many others, have called for Fairfax to step down.

The allegations by Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson are corroborated, painful stories of sexual assault and rape. It’s clear Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax should resign his office. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 9, 2019

Lieutenant Governor Fairfax should resign. The allegations against him detail atrocious crimes, and he can no longer effectively serve the Commonwealth. We cannot ever ignore or tolerate sexual assault. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 9, 2019

The allegations against Justin Fairfax are serious and credible. It is clear to me that he can no longer effectively serve the people of Virginia as Lieutenant Governor. I call for his immediate resignation.

— Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) February 8, 2019

I have reviewed the publicity available information regarding sexual assault allegations made by Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson.



I believe Dr. Tyson.



I believe Ms. Watson.



Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax must resign. https://t.co/oigTqsyHL7 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 8, 2019

Virginia Legislative Black Caucus Statement on Most Recent Sexual Allegations Against Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax pic.twitter.com/Bbj8sn4gF5 — VLBC (@VaBlackCaucus) February 9, 2019

BREAKING: Virginia House Democrats call on Justin Fairfax to resign. pic.twitter.com/9W1OTGqua0 — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 9, 2019

And now, the Virginia Democratic Party has called for him to step down too.

At this point, Fairfax is refusing all calls and demanding an investigation (making the very poor decision to cast aspersions on both accusers).

Statement from VA Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax denying second sexual assault allegation, ends with “I will not resign.” pic.twitter.com/Tuj81iPRP7 — Sarah McCammon (@sarahmccammon) February 8, 2019

Off the record, there are Democratic advisors who say there are other accusations who have not yet come forward. But a state delegate promises that if Fairfax does not resign this weekend, he will introduce articles of impeachment against him.

On Monday, I will be introducing articles of impeachment for Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax if he has not resigned before then. — Patrick Hope (@HopeforVirginia) February 8, 2019

It's hard to see how Fairfax survives this.