'Clean Your Own House': Former Trump Official Names GOP Hypocrisy On Anti-Semitism

Shermichael Singleton was Trump's HUD deputy chief staff just long enough to put the words "Republican Consultant" on his business card.
That said, his analysis of the Republican Outrage Machine regarding Rep. Ilhan Omar is on target. Hallie Jackson played a clip of Mike Pence calling for Omar's removal from the House Foreign Affairs Committee (yeah) and Singleton responded:
SHERMICHAEL SINGLETON: The reality is the vice-president and many of these Republicans in the House and Senate who are calling for her to resign, I should say, they lack the moral authority to do so. Again, because there have been many instances most recently within our own party and most of those individuals have stopped short of calling for those people to resign. And let's be honest here. The President of the United States is someone who has at least most certainly played around with racism. And Republicans, by and large, have remained quiet out of fear for retribution from their base. They should allow Democrats what they want to do with this and Republicans need to focus on the disaster going on in our own party before we try to criticize others.
