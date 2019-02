Am I the only one celebrating just for the simple fact that it is Friday? Loosen the collar, kick up the heels and hurrah, hurrah, hurrah!

The track from 1975 by Dr. Feelgood blasting out of some cheap speakers fits the mood. It's greasy and it just wants to let it all loose for a bit. The world has lost count as to how many punk rockers to follow that band's guitarist Wilco Johnson influenced.

What are you listening to tonight?