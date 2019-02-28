Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Mississippi Fred McDowell

"I do not play rock 'n' roll"
By Dale Merrill

Mississippi Fred McDowell first used pocketknife to play slide guitar. Then he switched to a beef rib bone to do it. Eventually, he got a glass slide which he wore on his ring finger.

It's been a while since I've watched this clip of him playing. Every time I do though, I try to wrap my head around the pure genius Hill Country Blues he is putting down on that guitar.

McDowell is famous for the statement "I do not play rock 'n' roll." What he did play is something that is on a way higher plane.

What are you listening to tonight?


