Y'know how it is when you get hipped to a band you're not all too familiar with and then you end up playing their album over and over again? That's how it has been for me with New York's Vanity and their newest album Evening Reception. It's the third release from the band and, from what I've been told, it's a bit different than their first two.

All I know is that it's constant rotation in my house. There's a big glitter splattered hayseed boogie vibe that goes on it quite a bit (check out me elaborating on this point about over at my blog) that I can't resist turning up. Given how many times I've spun the record now the song we're gonna hear from it tonight, "Glad To Not", I've played even twice as much.

What are you listening to tonight?