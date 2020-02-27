C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Vanity

Not be confused with the Prince protégé who passed away in 2016, Brooklyn's Vanity 3rd album, 2018's Evening Reception, became a constant on my turntable. Pretty much a year ago to this day, I raved about it here in the music club.

Taking late '60s/early '70s Stones and scuffing it up with just a right amount of punk swagger and more than a healthy helping of Gen X cynicism and Millennial sass, their new 7inch single continues what they did on that album to the highest order. I got it this past weekend and ended playing it over and over again. I have a feeling I will be doing that several more times with it too.

What are you listening to tonight?