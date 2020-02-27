Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Vanity

It's like if the stones didn't gather any moss.
By Dale Merrill

Not be confused with the Prince protégé who passed away in 2016, Brooklyn's Vanity 3rd album, 2018's Evening Reception, became a constant on my turntable. Pretty much a year ago to this day, I raved about it here in the music club.

Taking late '60s/early '70s Stones and scuffing it up with just a right amount of punk swagger and more than a healthy helping of Gen X cynicism and Millennial sass, their new 7inch single continues what they did on that album to the highest order. I got it this past weekend and ended playing it over and over again. I have a feeling I will be doing that several more times with it too.

What are you listening to tonight?

