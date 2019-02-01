Devin Nunes And Jim Costa Beware-- Blue America's On The Road Again

The tweet below, (complete with a picture of the truck, THANKS RORY!) was sent by Rory Appleton, a political reporter for the Fresno Bee, the most-read newspaper in both Nunes' and Costa's districts, respectively CA-22 and CA-16. Both members are extremely conservative, though Nunes is a Republican and Costa is a mangy Blue Dog Democrat.

Blue America's specific reason for the mobile billboard-- written by Digby, designed by Bill Mahaney-- was to draw attention to the two of them voting to continue U.S.-supported bombing in Yemen.

Back in December, 18 Republicans crossed the aisle to vote with the Democrats against continuing the bombing and Saudi-led genocide there. The Dems would have had the majority they needed to stop the war... but then 5 conservative Democrats crossed the aisle in the other direction. A direction that ensured more innocent women and children in Yemen would die. One was Jim Costa, who is heavily supported by Saudi-connected oil and gas interests. And, needless to say, 'Comrade' Nunes was not one of the 18 Republicans voting to end the slaughter.

The truck has been on the road this week and will continue into February, covering Fresno and some of the smaller cities in the two districts-- Madera, Chowchilla, Los Banos, Merced, Atwater, Livingston, Clovis, Dinuba, Visalia and Tulare-- and the roads in between them.

Today there's a Black History Month celebration at the Energy Education Center on South Laspina Street in Tulare-- and we'll be there. Tonight the Visalia Fox Theatre is hosting the Felipe Esparza Comedy Show-- and we'll be there.

Tomorrow will be a busy day for our driver:

The Jimmy Run – Run for Families in Recovery in Woodward Park, Fresno

Kennel Club of Fresno All-Breed Dog Show at the Madera District Fair on West Cleveland Ave in Madera

And in the evening, Fresno State's basketball team plays New Mexico on Campus.

Look for our mobile billboard.

On Tuesday there's a Kiss concert at the Save Mart Center at the Fresno State campus and we'll definitely be there too. I hope Fresno Kiss fans are also peace fans. What about prize fight fans? On Sunday the 10th we're planning on being at the 1pm Jose Ramirez world title match against Jose Zepeda, also on the Fresno State campus. Hmmm... or maybe we should just spend more time at the Nifty Thrifty Flea Market in Clovis that afternoon instead. What do you think?

And, by the way, if you'd like to chip in for gas or for keeping our truck with the mobile billboard on the road for another week or so, the Blue America 2020 thermometer on the right is how you do it; just click on the image and contribute what you feel comfortable giving.

We are trying to encourage strong progressive Democrats to run against Nunes and against Costa next year. This is our first round of action. Believe me, the Central Valley, Congress, California and America will be way better off without the two of them. Not to mention the women and children in Yemen. Now... isn't that bipartisan!

As Ro Khanna (D-CA) said this week: "The U.S.-Saudi military campaign in Yemen has triggered the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. More than 14 million Yemenis-- half the country-- are on the brink of famine, and at least 85,000 children have already died from hunger and disease as a result of the war. I’m proud to partner with colleagues and work to end U.S. military participation in the Saudi regime’s war in Yemen by reasserting Congress’ constitutional role on matters of war and peace."

Please help us make sure Central Valley Californians know Devin Nunes' and Jim Costa's destructible role in this terrible episode.

