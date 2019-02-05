Duck Commander Yells About Medicare For All

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson on Tuesday lashed out at Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris after she proposed a Medicare-like plan for every American.

In an interview on Fox Business, Robertson argued that liberals are trying to replace God with government.

“We have been given — contrary to what Kamala Harris said — she says, ‘Elect me and everything’s free!'” Robertson complained. “‘Look! Everybody can have their own health care, the government is going to finance the whole thing! It’s not going to cost but $30 trillion. I’m offering you the greatest deal you ever had. Elect me and everything will be free!'”

Host Neil Cavuto noted that Harris planned to finance Medicare for All by taxing people who have been “getting away with financial murder.”

“What I’m saying is that, Kamala, I already have health care,” Robertson opined. “It’s given to me by God. Eternal health care. I’m guaranteed to be raised from the dead. I have life and immortality given to me by God through Jesus.”

“People get sick on Earth,” Cavuto pointed out.

“The temporary reprieve is not worth it,” Robertson snapped. “I’m telling her, I have eternal health care and it’s free.”

According to Robertson, he “never needed” health care for the first 50 years of his life.

The “Duck Commander” went on to insist that President Donald Trump never lies.

“A man that talks a lot like the president of the United States, he’s going to make some mistakes,” Robertson insisted. “I’m just saying the news media, according to Jesus, the evil one is the father of murder — that kind of fills in the blanks on why we’re such a murderous nation all the way down to killing our sons and daughters in our mothers’ wombs.”

“And he’s the father of lies,” he added. “I’ve never seen the extent of this kind of lying coming out of the news media. I’ve never seen anything like it since I’ve been on the Earth.”

“But you don’t see it out of the president?” Cavuto pressed.

“I would say Donald Trump is not a liar,” Robertson remarked.