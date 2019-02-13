Fox Business Downplays Trump's Exploding Deficit

Trump's anti-Semitism isn't the only hypocrisy swirling around politics today.

Under President Obama, Fox Business Network routinely freaked out about the rising federal deficit and predicted Armageddon if Democrats didn't cut spending.

Cue the fainting spell on Varney & Co. and almost every other conservative entity whenever the deficit rose after the global financial collapse in 2008.

But under Trump, suddenly deficits don't matter and Stuart's analysts say the U.S. can handle a 22 trillion dollar deficit easily - just don't raise taxes on the rich.

The federal deficit has risen dramatically under Trump, especially after his ridiculous tax cuts for the rich and Treasury is reporting the deficit reached 22 Trillion dollars. Back in December, Bromberg reported, "National Debt Under Trump Is Surging at Its Fastest Pace Since 2012

Varney asked about the exploding debt and called it a Debt Bomb in waiting. All his people said somewhere down the line it must be addressed.

I will translate the FBN deficit lingo for you.

The federal debt will only matter when a Democrat takes office.