It's Not 'Congress' Looking Away From Trump Crimes, Meet The Press

Both sides don't, Chuck Todd.
On Sunday's MTP, Chuck took the opportunity to ask Andrea Mitchell if "Congress" cares about obstruction of justice by the so-called president.
The question isn't Congress, Chuck. It's Republicans in the Senate. It isn't "Washington's" problem, it's Republicans.
At least Andrea Mitchell knows it's way too late in this drama to start pretending everybody is equally guilty. She also adds perjury before Congress to the obstruction crimes:
ANDREA MITCHELL: And perjury. These are not process infractions. This goes to the heart of our criminal justice system. I agree with Heather. We have let people normalize really criminal behavior and bad behavior and abnormal behavior through tweets, through branding, basically. These are experts on branding. And you know, as Neal Katyal said, if this is a witch hunt, they found a coven so far, 37 indictments, as he just said here, on the program. This cannot be let to stand. And I also would caution that, going forward, in 2020, we do not know what impulses now, in social media, are being programmed from Moscow. And we’ve seen the forensics of what happened in 2016. And I see a lot of the things that are going viral. And I am now so suspicious about anything that we are reading.
