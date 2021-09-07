Claire McCaskill Says 'Both Sides Don't' On Meet The Press

More like this, Claire McCaskill!
From the starting gate, Claire McCaskill let Chuck Todd know that in discussing this horrific Texas Abortion law, she would not tolerate his usual "but both sides" BS.
“I really think they’ve gone too far, and I will not accept both sides on this. This is one party that is doing this, not both parties. This is not the place for, 'oh, both sides are a problem.' No. One side is a problem." said the former Missouri Senator.
McCaskill noted that she got re-elected because her opponent (Todd Aiken) took an extreme (legitimate rape) stand on abortion.
She also noted that this Texas law provides no exceptions for "a 13-year-old who has been repeatedly raped by her father who didn’t know she was even pregnant until after six weeks. No exception for that."
Both sides don't, Claire McCaskill!
You can watch the entire segment below: