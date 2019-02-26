Hipster Coffee Shop Bro Jacob Wohl Banned From Twitter

Jacob Wohl will be spending a lot more time hanging out at hipster coffee shops now...because he has tons of free time after being kicked off Twitter (woo hoo).

This loser is a far right troll, a conspiracy theorist. Remember his failed attempt to frame Robert Mueller?). He also is a blogger and used to work for world renowned news outlet, The Gateway Pundit. So his resume is solid -- for a winger.

So what did Hipster Coffee Shop Bro do to get booted off Twitter? Simply put, he told USA Today that he planned to "create enormous left-wing properties" on Facebook and Twitter using fake accounts to spread disinformation and sow discord leading up to the 2020 presidential elections. Who needs Russia with Jacob Wohl ready to do it?

Uh oh!

Jacob Wohl tells USA Today he's going to create fake left-wing Facebook & Twitter accounts to interfere in the Democratic presidential primaries. This sure sounds like the kind of "inauthentic behavior" Facebook has previously banned accounts for.https://t.co/PEtu95ekBV pic.twitter.com/6SAK7C6ahz — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) February 26, 2019

And...the hammer comes down

Wohl has now been suspended by Twitter. — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) February 26, 2019

Twitter released a statement saying:

“The account was suspended for multiple violations of the Twitter Rules, specifically creating and operating fake accounts.”

It is not known if the account is permanently banned or just temporarily. I am sure he will update us from his next hipster coffee shop hangout, except that he's banned so maybe not.