Kellyanne Conway: If Cory Booker Were Republican He'd Be Sexist For Running Against Women

Trump's presidential consultant told Fox and Friends that if Senator Cory Booker was a Republican and ran against other women in the presidential primaries he'd be called a sexist.

Conway was spinning her usual web of lies on Fox News, but her remarks today were really something.

Trump surrogate Ainsley Earhardt asked her about Cory Booker's announcement that he's running for president.

"What is the administration's reaction to that," she asked.

"Welcome, the waters seem warm, "she said.

Then she began her blitzkrieg of misinformation.

“I would ask him a couple questions as he runs from my native New Jersey. One is, what's wrong with the candidates that are already in there? What is your objection to Kamala Harris running, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, these others who have already announced, Tulsi Gabbard maybe?"

Kellyanne makes believe she wasn't working on behalf of Ted Cruz's failed presidential run before jumping on Trump's train or that there were seventeen Republicans running in 2016.

But she loves her alternative facts.

And she loves her alternative theories about definitions of sexism and feminism.

Conway continued, "If he were a Republican running against them he would immediately be called a sexist for running against these women in the Democratic field, but I would also ask him what exactly have you accomplished that qualifies you to be commander-in-chief and President of the United States?”

Apparently, Conway has forgotten all about Trump's comments regarding Carly Fiorina in 2016. The C&L Archives haven't:

Conway and her allies' lies will only increase exponentially the closer we get to the 2020 election.