Kellyanne Conway's Phony Sexism Attacks Have Conservative S.E. Cupp Fuming

Kellyanne Conway bizarrely told Fox and Friends Friday that Sen. Cory Booker is a sexist just for running against female Democrats in the 2020 presidential primary.

It was moronic and not funny the first time she did it. But now having her stupidity appear in the Washington Examiner, it appears conservatives are going to gaslight Trump's own supporters.

“[W]hat’s wrong with the candidates that are already in there? What is your [Booker’s] objection to Kamala Harris running, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, these others who have already announced, Tulsi Gabbard, maybe?” Conway told "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning after Booker announced his run. “If he were a Republican running against them, they would immediately call him a sexist for running against these women in the Democratic field.”

The short piece was written without any media analysis by Katelyn Caralle, who seems to take Conway's words as a serious argument. Just writing a piece with no analysis or context is just normalizing this type of lunacy and Caralle understands this, being a former media analyst for the Washington Free Beacon herself.

Republicans and conservatives alike loathe when they are called racists and sexists, as if the name is worse than the beliefs they act on constantly. Conway plays with her 'alternative facts' concept making a wild claim that is not rooted even in Republican political orthodoxy, much less reality.

Sexism and racism are serious issues in our society and using them as some sort of lame joke shows how naive and unsophisticated many conservatives are on these topics.

On CNN, S.E. Cupp did not hold back.

Here's the video from (Raw Story)

“I know Kellyanne is just having fun gaslighting America, seeing what insane lies she can get us to believe, but it’s dumb crap like this that diminishes real sexism and makes people less likely to believe women when we say sexism is real,” Cupp said. “She does this a lot,” Cupp continued. “Remember when she claimed Anderson Cooper’s eye-roll at her was sexist? Senator Mazie Hirono was sexist, in her opinion, for criticizing Brett Kavanaugh? Tim Kaine was sexist for interrupting a debate moderator? Chris Cuomo was sexist for interrupting her. MSNBC, sexist. New York Times columnist Brett Stevens, sexist too,” Cupp said. “It’s her go-to critique. By the time this is over, I’ll be sexist, too. The only thing worse than actual sexism is a woman who uses sexism to shut up her critics.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

Exactly.

Don't we have enough lies, misinformation and exaggerations filling up our airwaves being spewed by Trump himself?