PAINFUL: Pence Mentioned Greetings From Trump At A Speech In Munich And Got ZERO Applause

Mike Pence gave a speech at the John McCain Award Ceremony at Munich Security Conference and after saying a line mentioning greetings from Donald Trump, he clearly expected a round of applause. His exact sentence was:
"I bring greetings from the 45th president of the United States of America, President Donald Trump"
His notes probably said (pause for applause) so he literally just looked down at his notes and counted to 5.
SILENCE. Not one clap. Nothing.
The delegation included Mike Pence, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sens. Lindsey Graham, Christopher Coons and Sheldon Whitehouse.
Painful tweet from the event
I have watched this clip on repeat 20 times and it gets better each time.
Comments