Mike Pence Is Going To Hell For His NRA Speech

Mike Pence was his usual sanctimonious and obnoxious self introducing Donald Trump at the NRA convention earlier today.

He promised they would build the entire wall with Mexico (breaking the "false witness" commandment)...

He bragged about Neal Gorsuch (Thou Shalt Not Steal)...

And he praised Donald Trump. (Golden idol).

He also mentioned the words "sanctity of life" and even broke with tradition (and succumbed to the voices of the Parkland students) by acknowledging Sandy Hook and Parkland and other school shootings, and praising Trump's "response" to those events.

I am not making that up.

Mike Pence should never let the words "Sandy Hook" come out of his whore mouth. That is all.