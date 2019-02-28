Paul LePage Says National Popular Vote Will Silence White People

It's refreshing when these White Supremacists drop the pretense and just say what they mean. Or maybe "refreshing" is not the right word for it.

Source: Maine Beacon

Speaking to the hosts of the WVOM morning show this week, former Governor Paul LePage lambasted a bill being considered by Maine’s legislature to join with other states to essentially bypass the Electoral College and ensure that the President is elected by the national popular vote.

“Actually what would happen if they do what they say they’re gonna do is white people will not have anything to say. It’s only going to be the minorities that would elect. It would be California, Texas, Florida,” said LePage.

The former governor, calling into the show from his home in Florida, also labeled the proposal “an insane process” and warned that “we’re gonna be forgotten people.”