Acting President Hannity Orders Barr To Investigate Trump's Deep State Enemies

Following in President Lou Dobbs' footsteps, Acting President Sean Hannity demanded the incoming Attorney General deal with Deep State enemies..

On Thursday, the Fox News host laid out Trump's enemy list he considers "deep state actors" aching to overthrow Trump's presidency. Hannity then demanded they be held accountable by the newly minted Attorney General William Barr.

Hannity had just finished advising Trump on signing the spending bill and declaring a National Emergency for his border wall funding so when he says his sources tell him something from within the Trump administration, it makes it more credible.

After going ballistic over Andrew McCabe's new book and upcoming 60 Minutes appearance. Sean was foaming at the mouth. "They even plotted and schemed to remove a duly elected president from office because they didn't like him or want him to win!"

"It seems like they are getting away with it," he continued. "We have a new Attorney General, hopefully that will change. My sources telling me tonight things are happening as we speak."

James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Sally Yates and Rod Rosenstein all made his hit list. Sean went on about FISA warrant lies, just like Dobbs did.

He is also not fond of former CIA Director John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Hannity sent his call to action over the air to Barr and his viewers. "Over the next year with a brand new attorney general, William Barr, this country -- we’ve got to decide. You want to save the United States? You want to be a constitutional republic? You want equal justice under the law? Do you want a dual justice system, or do you want America to be handed off to your kids and grandkids as a banana republic?”

I couldn't take much more.

William Barr has his marching orders from Acting President Sean Hannity. Will he fulfill his holy mission?