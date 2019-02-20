Hannity Goes Nuclear: Demands William Barr Re-Investigate Hillary

On Tuesday's program, Sean Hannity had a hissy fit and made demands of newly sworn-in Attorney General Bill Barr.

Now that Trump has installed what he hopes is a loyalist Attorney General to do his bidding, Alt-President Sean Hannity demands that the very fabric of our Constitution, due process and our rule of law are all at stake if Barr doesn't reopen investigations...

...into Hillary Clinton.

It's almost as if Hannity wants to stop any investigation into his own relationship with the Trump White House. Ya think?

"If he does his job, Sara, he has to go back to Hillary. He has to go back to a rigged investigation. He has to go back to the crimes she committed. He has to go to the FISA that everybody was warned about, the dossier, what lies were told, the FISA judges, correct?"

Sara "no H" Carter (not the actress) agreed saying without the Justice department there can be no investigations. She also claimed a silent coup had taken place against Trump.

"No, it's even worse than that," Sean said.

He continued, "It will be a shredding of the Constitution, and the end of the rule of law as we know it, and due process, and equal justice and application of our laws. I hope the new Attorney General understands how significant and serious this all is. Go back to the beginning. It's got to start there."

You can bet that Alt-President Hannity told Donald to pressure Barr into investigating his enemies as soon as they ended their nighttime phone call.