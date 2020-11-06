Newt Gingrich Demands Bill Barr Arrest Election Workers

Trump and his enablers have been watching the walls close around him for the last few days, and this Thursday evening on Fox, the rhetoric from corrupt former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and his fellow Trump sycophant Sean Hannity took a very dangerous turn.

They're hoping to work the refs and get the Pennsylvania state legislators to pick their electors instead of allowing the voters to decide, knowing it's the last gasp they have left to allow Trump to steal the election and hang onto power.

Here's Newt calling for Bill Barr to arrest poll workers and for any "corrupt" votes to be tossed out last night:

With former Vice President Joe Biden getting closer to an electoral victory as mail-in votes in Pennsylvania continue to break heavily for him, President Donald Trump threw a televised tantrum on Thursday and doubled down on his baseless claims that the election is being stolen from him and he’s the rightful winner. [...] Fox News host and informal Trump adviser Sean Hannity devoted the bulk of his Thursday night broadcast to proposing a new strategy to the president and his campaign: demand that Pennsylvania, the tipping point state, just re-do its election.

Then it was Gingrich's turn to respond to the "do-over":

“My hope is that President Trump will lead the millions of Americans who understand exactly what’s going on,” Gingrich fumed. “The Philadelphia machine is corrupt. The Atlanta machine is corrupt. The machine in Detroit is corrupt. And they are trying to steal the presidency. And we should not allow them to do that.” “First of all, under federal law, we should lock up the people who are breaking the law,” he continued. “You stop somebody from being an observer, you just broke federal law. Do you hide and put up papers so nobody can see what you're doing? You just broke federal law. You bring in ballots that aren't real? You just broke federal law.” [...] “So, what is the answer, now that the law's been violated and observers been kicked out? Doesn't it render the vote illegitimate?” Hannity asked. “The first answer—the first answer is for the attorney. Look, the attorney general this afternoon issued an order that federal agents can carry guns in the pursuit of people who are breaking the law. That's a signal,” Gingrich responded.

And he wrapped things up demanding that they toss out any votes that their poll watchers weren't able to observe, which is ridiculous since they've had poll watchers across the country all along despite Fox and Trump lying about it, and called for the votes to be tossed out.