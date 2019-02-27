Senator Warren Seems Just Fine With Eliminating The Filibuster

Elizabeth Warren didn't come out and say it, but the senator from Massachusetts and 2020 presidential contender made it clear she wouldn't object to eliminating the filibuster in her interview with Chris Hayes on Monday night. Keep in mind, taking the teeth out of the filibuster in the Senate is what has given us Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, which is extremely hard to stomach.

To hear Republicans tell it, the Democrats have only themselves to blame for that — after all — wasn't it Dems who removed the filibuster for presidential nominees (except Supreme Court justices)? The answer is yes, but it wouldn't have been necessary if the Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wasn't committed to blocking every single one of President Obama's appointees for the simple reason that Obama appointed them.

So it was with Senator Warren. She says in her discussion with Hayes that she was in favor of "chopping back the filibuster" at the time so that these appointments could go forward and these things — ANY things — could get done for the American people and the government agencies that were supposed to be serving and protecting them could get to work. But it sounds like she is not interested in going back to times when there actually was that Senatorial guardrail in place.

One less tool the Senate can employ in its role as the "cooling saucer" for the hot tea vs. one less opportunity for an abuse of minority power? By saying eliminating it is "on the table," Senator Warren has given a decent indication of where she lands.

Transcript below.