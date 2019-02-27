Senator Warren Seems Just Fine With Eliminating The Filibuster

Elizabeth Warren didn't come out and say it, but the senator from Massachusetts and 2020 presidential contender made it clear she wouldn't object to eliminating the filibuster in her interview with Chris Hayes on Monday night. Keep in mind, taking the teeth out of the filibuster in the Senate is what has given us Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, which is extremely hard to stomach.
To hear Republicans tell it, the Democrats have only themselves to blame for that — after all — wasn't it Dems who removed the filibuster for presidential nominees (except Supreme Court justices)? The answer is yes, but it wouldn't have been necessary if the Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wasn't committed to blocking every single one of President Obama's appointees for the simple reason that Obama appointed them.
So it was with Senator Warren. She says in her discussion with Hayes that she was in favor of "chopping back the filibuster" at the time so that these appointments could go forward and these things — ANY things — could get done for the American people and the government agencies that were supposed to be serving and protecting them could get to work. But it sounds like she is not interested in going back to times when there actually was that Senatorial guardrail in place.
One less tool the Senate can employ in its role as the "cooling saucer" for the hot tea vs. one less opportunity for an abuse of minority power? By saying eliminating it is "on the table," Senator Warren has given a decent indication of where she lands.
Transcript below.
HAYES: Second question I've been asking everyone, the final one and I'll let you go, there's the filibuster. There's been Jay Inslee, he's the governor of Washington, not a U.S. Senator, so there's a different perspective on this, said today he thinks we should get rid of the filibuster. There's some back and forth among different people. Would you support ending the filibuster in the near future?
WARREN: So I already have a record on this. Back when the Republicans were blocking everything that we were trying to do, do you remember back in 2013 and 2014, man, I was one of the ones out there fighting to beat back the filibuster and we did. We chopped the filibuster back a lot. You may remember, they not only were blocking judges, they were blocking the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, so it couldn't take on its power; blocking the NLRB so workers wouldn't have a place to be able to go to have their complaints heard when their employers broke the law and I was all for it. My view on this is, everything stays on the table. We can't live in a world where the Republicans do what they want — like they got rid of the filibuster for the Supreme Court — and then we turn around and as Democrats say, oh, we're gonna play by some set of rules that are long past now. My view is, it all stays on the table.
