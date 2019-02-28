Trump Claims Cohen Didn't Lie About One Thing: Russia

After the NOKO summit ended abruptly and with nothing to show for it, Donald Trump commented at a presser on the Michael Cohen hearing. The so-called president made believe the only true statement his former attorney and fixer made was about Russia.

Trump said, "He lied a lot, but it was very interesting because he didn't lie about one thing, he said no collusion with the Russian hoax."

Trump continued, "I said I wonder why he didn't lie about that too, like he did about everything else. He lied about so many different things. I was actually impressed that he didn't say, 'well, I think there was collusion' for this reason or that. He didn't say that. He said, 'no collusion' and I was a little impressed by that frankly."

"He could have gone all out. He only went about 95% instead of 100%," Trump said.

Michael Cohen, not knowing or having first-hand knowledge as to whether Trump had personally colluded with the Russians (while many of his campaign staffers did) is not evidence of Trump's innocence.

Cohen never said there was 'no collusion.' He actually said Trump had the potential to collude with a foreign power.

Wasserman Schultz, “In your opinion and experience, would he have the potential to cooperate or collude with a foreign presidency at all costs?” “Yes,” Cohen answered.

Only in Trumpworld could Donald take the entire day of Cohen's very damaging testimony, which raises the case for at least four felonies , and make believe Cohen completely vindicated him on colluding with Russia.

If Cohen was going to lie about "everything else" then why not lie about having direct knowledge that Trump ordered his team to conspire with a hostile foreign government to sway the 2016 U.S. election?

The fact that Cohen only testified about events he could directly corroborate only adds to his claims as a witness.