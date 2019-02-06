Virginia's Democratic AG Admits He Wore Blackface In College

75-year-old Republican could be next in line to become governor of Virginia after the state’s attorney general, Mark Herring, admitted wearing blackface to a party.

In the wake of a blackface scandal that has crippled Gov. Ralph Northam’s term in office, Herring said that he once darkened his skin to attend a party.

A statement released by the attorney general on Wednesday expressed “deep regret” for his actions.

“In 1980, when I was a 19-year-old undergraduate in college, some friends suggested we attend a party dressed like rappers we listened to at the time,” the statement explained. “It sounds ridiculous now even writing it. But because of our ignorance and glib attitudes — and because we did not have an appreciation for the experience and perspectives of others — we dressed up and put on wigs and brown makeup.”

Herring went on to say that he takes “full responsibility” for his conduct.

Herring is third in line for the governorship after Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who recently denied a sexual assault claim that threatens his tenure.

If Northam, Fairfax and Herring were all to resign then the next in line would be Republican Speaker of the House of Delegates Kirk Cox. Northam, Fairfax and Herring are all Democrats.

Read Herring’s statement below.