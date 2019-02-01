Yes, Trump Still Wants To Take Away Your Healthcare

(Above, 2016, candidate Trump promises he will deliver cheaper healthcare for everybody and it will be easy.)

Donald Trump still resents Obamacare and the late John McCain's vote to stop repeal of the now very popular law. From Thursday's New York Times interview:



[Y]ou know, we’ve done a lot on health care, and people haven’t given us too much credit. We have a lot of the different plans, the cooperative plans and other plans. Health care was terminated, and if the Obamacare were repealed and replaced — except for John McCain, it would have been, you know, he campaigned against it for six years, and then when he had the chance, he went thumbs down at 2:00 in the morning. Um, but, I believe it’s going to be terminated, whether it be through the Texas case, which is going through the court system as a victory right now, because of, you know, the various elements of that case, you would think it would have to be terminated. But a deal will be made for good health care in this country. That’s one of the things I’ll be doing.

Trump might not know (heh) that in states with their own exchanges (not hampered by his screwing with it) enrollment hit new all-time records for 2018:

📣 BREAKING: State-based Exchanges collectively break all-time enrollment record!https://t.co/R1HFEMnprW — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) January 30, 2019

Thank goodness for Democratic AG's and legislators.

Four MORE @DemocraticAGs including Michigan AG @dananessel joined the coalition led by California AG @XavierBecerra defending the #ACA & rejecting #Trump's attempts to destroy #healthcare for millions of Americans.https://t.co/UaItR2Pb0h — Democratic AGs (@DemocraticAGs) February 1, 2019