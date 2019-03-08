Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Bill Shine Leaves White House To Work For Trump 2020

Collusion between Trump World and Fox News continues.
By Frances Langum
The initial excitement that Bill Shine might be resigning from the White House (scandal? what happened?) died down quickly when we all realized he's going to work for Trump 2020.

I guess now that Trump's signed checks for payment/reimbursement to Stormy Daniels have appeared on national TV, Shine's particular skills at coverup are needed more at the campaign level.

Having watched "All The President's Men" last night, I think it's time to resurrect the term, CREEP for "committee to reelect the (so-called) president," don't you?

