Bill Shine Leaves White House To Work For Trump 2020

The initial excitement that Bill Shine might be resigning from the White House (scandal? what happened?) died down quickly when we all realized he's going to work for Trump 2020.

“Bill Shine offered his resignation to the President yesterday evening, and the President accepted. Bill continues to support President Trump and his agenda and will serve as Senior Advisor to the 2020 re-election campaign,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in statement. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 8, 2019

I guess now that Trump's signed checks for payment/reimbursement to Stormy Daniels have appeared on national TV, Shine's particular skills at coverup are needed more at the campaign level.

Luckily for Bill Shine there are lots of organizations desperate for someone whose core competency is covering up sexual harassment. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 8, 2019

Having watched "All The President's Men" last night, I think it's time to resurrect the term, CREEP for "committee to reelect the (so-called) president," don't you?

On topic from earlier this week: Bill Shine Has Gotten ‘Millions Of Dollars’ From Fox While Working At White House