'Bunker Boy' Builds Barricade Around White House Ahead Of The Election

Trump taking no chances today, with fears of mass protest, civil unrest and even armed insurrection ahead of the election.
By Ed Scarce
What does it say about Trump that he, or at least authorities, feel the need to protect the White House from any unrest following news of the results tonight? We're in a dark place, that's for sure.

Source: The Guardian

Federal authorities were expected to re-erect a “non-scalable” fence around the White House on Monday, a day before a presidential election many fear may lead to mass protest, civil unrest and even armed insurrection.

Amid speculation that the election result will not be immediately known and signs Republicans will either declare victory early or mount legal challenges if Donald Trump appears to have lost, multiple news outlets reported the White House plan, citing anonymous sources.

“The White House on lockdown,” the NBC News White House correspondent, Geoff Bennett, wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“A federal law enforcement source tells NBC that beginning tomorrow, crews will build a ‘non-scalable’ fence to secure the [White House] complex, Ellipse and Lafayette Square. Two hundred and fifty national guardsmen have been put on standby, reporting to metro police officials.”

The barricade will form a square perimeter around the White House, on 15th Street, Constitution Avenue, 17th Street and H street.

NBC first mentioned their plans a few days ago.

And a reminder that Trump first built one of these fences after the unrest following the murder of George Floyd, hiding in his bunker at one point.

