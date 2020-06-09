Bill Barr Contradicts Trump's Bunker Boy Lie

Trump's "Roy Cohn," William Barr, joined Fox News' Special Report yesterday and contradicted Trump's whopper of a lie that he only went to the bunker during the protests to "inspect them."

A lie so blatant and ridiculous it caused Twitter to spasm with laughter.

Host Brett Baier interviewed Trump's personal attorney Attorney General to discuss recent events.

Barr told the same lie-fest he did when he was on Face the Nation Sunday morning.

His responses to Margaret Brennan were the type of calm awfulness we've come to expect from him. He claimed he made the decision to clear out Lafayette Park by using gas (not tear gas mind you) and said he had no idea Trump was going to use that for an opportunity to take a stroll to St. John's Church.

Baier asked Barr if he would take the same actions again, now that the smoke has cleared (literally).

The AG said no.

Then he exposed Trump as being the worst kind of liar there is. The kind of liar that lies for no good reason except to felicitate his limp manhood in front of the cameras.

Barr said there were three days of violence with police officers getting hurt, so they made the decision to increase the perimeter around the White House by one block -- and it was the Secret Service that took charge of the bunker.

"Things were so bad that the Secret Service recommended the president go down to the bunker,” Bill Barr said.

Trump only received a recommendation to go down to the bunker during the protests and he chose to cower and hide like a coward instead of acting like a leader.

This was the touchstone event that led to him ordering the physical assault on the Lafayette Park crowd. He wanted a photo op to make up for the humiliation he received from hiding.