Trump Flees To Bunker As Protests Over George Floyd Raged Outside White House

Critics jeer as #BunkerBoy trends on Twitter.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Getty Images

During a time of national crises, we have this faux president hiding underground in his bunker, lest some crazed protester breaches the White House grounds.

Source: The Guardian

As protests sparked by the death of George Floyd raged outside the White House on Friday night, Donald Trump was taken into a special secure bunker.

Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on Monday, has sparked unrest and protests in dozens of cities across the US, including Washington DC. Demonstrators have gathered outside the White House since Friday night, with clashes erupting intermittently outside the very perimeter of the White House.

As protesters converged on the White House on Friday, the New York Times reports, “Secret Service agents abruptly rushed the president to the underground bunker used in the past during terrorist attacks.”

Hardened to withstand the force of a passenger jet crashing into the White House, the bunker is the same one that sheltered vice president Dick Cheney during the terror attacks of September 11, 2001. “The president and his family were rattled by their experience on Friday night, according to several advisers,” the Times report said.

Trump has been widely criticized for his response to the protests that have rocked the nation since video of Floyd’s death began spreading on social media.

Mocked mercilessly on Twitter, of course, as is fitting.

And as they say with Trump, there's always a tweet for that.

And this, of course.

