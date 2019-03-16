Politics
Read time: 1 minute

C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: Sudden Fear (1952)

Two Oscar-nominated performances and some early-fifties noir... (open thread)
By driftglass

It's the old noir plot. Boy meet girl. Girl fires boy. Boy courts girl. Boy marries girl. Boy plots girl's murder. But the girl, who is a wealthy playwright, sit down at her typewriter and...now I realize I may have to explain what a "typewriter" is.

Never mind. It's a good flick, starring Joan Crawford and Jack Palance, who both received Oscar nominations for their work in the film. Sudden Fear was also nominated for best cinematography (B&W) and best costumes (B&W) at a time when they gave out those awards for color pictures separately.

Enjoy!

Open thread below...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.