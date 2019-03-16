C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: Sudden Fear (1952)

It's the old noir plot. Boy meet girl. Girl fires boy. Boy courts girl. Boy marries girl. Boy plots girl's murder. But the girl, who is a wealthy playwright, sit down at her typewriter and...now I realize I may have to explain what a "typewriter" is.

Never mind. It's a good flick, starring Joan Crawford and Jack Palance, who both received Oscar nominations for their work in the film. Sudden Fear was also nominated for best cinematography (B&W) and best costumes (B&W) at a time when they gave out those awards for color pictures separately.

Enjoy!

