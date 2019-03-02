Eddie Glaude: 'White Fragility Does Not Equal White Innocence'

So much dialogue has grown out of this heated exchange between Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), it's hard to imagine there is more to say. HAHAHAHAHAH have you met me???

Okay, first of all, there is this clip above, wherein Eddie Glaude and Rick Tyler visit Chris Jansing for an absolutely OUTSTANDING discussion about how awful what Meadows did was; how Cummings handled it; what resulted in the form of an oratory for the ages. It is an illuminating and on point piece of television analysis on its own, so I am simply attaching the transcript below, with my favorite parts highlighted in bold.

I do, however, have some threads to weave in and out of this discussion.

Meadows may have apologized more than once about his birther remarks, as he claims, but an apology only has value if it results in changed behavior. His insulting display with Lynn Patton came just two days ago — YEARS after he has had the chance to learn and grow from the racist birtherism damage he inflicted — and it renders those apologies meaningless. Null and void.

In addition to being disgusted by Meadows, some have been dismayed by Cummings' willingness to indulge his use of their friendship (alone, puzzling and upsetting to many) as cover for his white fragility, using his proximity to Blackness as a way to indemnify himself against accusations of racism and racist behavior. Completely valid points of contention, not that anyone needs my validation. I'm also considering, though, ways Cummings was protective of and looking out for all three young freshmen Congresspeople just moments before: the same Republican white men were trying to take over the hearings with their bogus motions and complaints, and Cummings very forcefully fought them back, saying, "YOU have all had your turns to speak. THEY have been waiting ALL DAY." That shut them up, but good, and Cummings then proceeded to give the floor to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On which she proceeded to slay, as if the entire episode hadn't happened.

Furthermore, there are arcane rules still in effect. You may argue that the rule needs changing, but you can also argue that the Republicans while never following the rules themselves, are absolutely fastidious about making sure the Dems follow them to the letter. Here is the rule regarding discussing race/racism of a fellow member of the House of Representatives:



↓ Story continues below ↓ § 42. — References to Race, Creed, or Racial Prejudice Gratuitous references in debate to the race or religion of another Member are not in order. A reference to ‘‘the Jewish gentleman from New York,’’ for example, has been ruled out by the Speaker. Deschler-Brown Ch 29 § 65.4. It is not in order in debate to accuse a Member of bigotry or racism. Remarks characterizing the motives behind certain legislation as ‘‘demagogic and racist’’ have been ruled out of order, as has a reference to another Member as having reached ‘‘bigoted’’ conclusions. Deschler-Brown Ch 29 §§ 65.5, 65.6.

Now, my money is always on Rep. Cummings, but I am not always right about things. In this case, in this moment, he may have truly wanted clarity, knowing the trouble Rep. Tlaib might be in regarding the rules should she have broken them, regardless of how right she was. In this way, he could very well have been protecting her, despite how much it felt like he was throwing her under the bus by allowing Meadows his hissy fit. Evidence of that appeared the next day.

According to The Washington Post,

By Thursday morning, as House votes ended for the week, Meadows left his usual seat near the center aisle to approach Tlaib. “I went over to her and said, ‘Listen, thank you for the gracious way that you handled it.’ And I just wanted her to know that there is no animosity or hard feelings at all, she said the same, and it was just a very good moment,” Meadows told reporters afterward. The two lawmakers hugged and spoke for a few minutes, their first real conversation ever. The detente might never have happened if not for Cummings and his unique friendship with Meadows.

No one is pretending everything is okay. I'm guessing Rep. Tlaib doesn't believe Meadows isn't racist. Meadows doesn't believe he (or Trump) is. But if it weren't for Cummings standing, the respect he commanded in how he handled that moment, I seriously doubt a senior, white, male lawmaker would have left his seat to approach a freshman lawmaker, who is also woman of color, to thank her —THANK her — for her graciousness. (Sidenote: Don't underestimate the role decorum and seniority plays in who approaches whom on the floor of Congress. It is not like your middle school cafeteria. For a member with seniority to leave his desk, and approach a freshman where she was is a big deal, symbolically.)

Finally — and this is a point I see hardly ANYONE make, except Jansing, who alluded to it briefly — what about Tlaib's tears? What about the emotions she felt as she finally got to express her pain at having to witness such blatant and insulting racist behavior? I have seen countless references to how sincere Meadows' emotions were in that moment - look! He was crying! He was so upset! What. about. Rashida. Tlaib? Did no one else see the pain in her face? Did no one else besides me hear her voice breaking as she tried to keep it together to say what she needed to say, so that she would not have to swallow that nasty pill? Did no one else recognize the veil of "back-to-this BS-business-as-usual" that fell across her face once she had to clarify her remarks, realize she couldn't make her point, and move on? I'd like to think Rep. Cummings did.

Oh, and I'd like to make a motion for a rules change.

Video Transcript below: