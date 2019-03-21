John Hickenlooper Took His Mom To A Porno Movie

John Hickenlooper certainly found a way to be distinct in the crowded Democratic field.

His CNN town hall contained a moment in which he was asked to discuss that time he took his mom to see "Deep Throat," a famous X-rated movie from the 1970s.

He apparently talks about this event in his memoir, noting that he was 18 at the time and his widowed mother didn't get out of the house much.

I'm old enough to remember when taking your mom to a porno movie would be disqualifying. Ha!

PS. Hey Hickenlooper, your "joke" about asking women candidates to put a man on the ticket fell flat. #BeBetter