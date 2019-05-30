2020 Democrats, Stop Helping The Right Wing

The liberal wing of the Democratic Party (which is most of it nowadays) has been demanding social justice and social change for women, for minorities, and for the working class for a long time now.

These calls, however, have been mangled by the conservative media and turned into Republican propaganda talking points, helped along by the GOP. And sometimes Democrats help.

The former Colorado Governor and current 2020 candidate John Hickenlooper is one of those giving aid and comfort to Trump and the Republicans.

“If we don't stand up and say that we Democrats don't stand for socialism, we're going to end up reelecting the worst president this country's ever had," Hickenlooper said.

Hickenlooper embraces and perpetuates the same tired Republican meme that they express on a 24-hour loop on Fox News and in the Trump administration.

If we demand health care for all, that's turned into the government running death panels and controlling your doctors.

If we ask the rich to pay their fair share, they claim we're stealing their money and giving it to the brown people and undocumented immigrants.

If we demand a raise in the minimum wage to help workers, they claim it destroys jobs and is worse for the poor.

When we ask for corporate accountability they claim it's a takeover of the American dream.

If we demand reasonable gun control laws, they claim we want to obliterate the Second Amendment.

Lies upon lies upon more lies.

Bernie Sanders, the socialist Senator from Vermont, has helped promote what many people in this country truly believe are moral ways for corporate America and the federal government to enhance the lives of Americans. Many of the polls now show the American believe it’s proper to tax the rich, to guarantee healthcare as a right, to care for the elderly, and enhance the social safety net for the poor and needy.

Bernie's not calling for a socialist takeover, and neither is the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. But when conservative and right-leaning Democrats use the same agitprop to attack the left they only embolden Donald Trump and his minions, giving them cover for insipid and disgraceful attacks.

Democratic candidates do not have to denounce something they do not believe in or is a lie, however they must -- I repeat, MUST -- promote and defend values and policies that are best for the American people and not for CEOs and insanely wealthy people.

Stand strong and say it proud. We stand for social justice and there is nothing wrong with that.

Watch John Hickenlooper lecture us (and Rachel Maddow) on "socialism" below.