John Kelly Breaks With Trump's National Ememergency Order

Trump's former Chief of Staff John Kelly gave a talk at Page Auditorium at Duke University entitled, “Leading America in a Time of Global Turbulence."

Kelly used the platform to publicly disagree with Trump's National Emergency border wall plan, saying, "Thank God we have the courts.”

@DJJudd and @ZcohenCNN added important information to The Chronicle article so check out their twitter feeds.

Trump's former COS John Kelly at Duke: “I think the whole national emergency thing right now is going to be wrapped up in the courts, if it even really gets through Congress, which right now it doesn’t look like it will ..."



“Thank god we have the courts,” he added. Per @DJJudd. — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) March 6, 2019

Kelly remarked that the administration poorly executed many of its policies like the [Muslim] travel ban, because it didn’t get checked by other federal agencies. To him, it demonstrated that the administration “got out in front of [its] skis.”

Kelly refused to comment on the clearance issues swirling around the administration citing executive privilege which indicates the reporting is spot on about Jared.

While saying Trump isn't an idiot, he commented on Donald's lie that he's smarter than everybody else on everything and said, "he's got all the education and whatnot, but not everybody is an expert on everything."

Get ready for a Trump Twitter outburst. Or maybe he'll just run away to Mar-a-Lago and golf some more, you know, "emergency" behavior.