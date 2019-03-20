PVC Pipes Music Is Surprisingly Amazing!

Some fun creativity from musician Kent Jenkins (@snubbyj) to celebrate on a Wednesday. h/t Aliza Worthington.

Songs, from the YouTube Description:

-The Entertainer (0:01)

-Turkish March (0:30)

-Chopsticks (0:57)

-Symphony No. 5 (1:27)

-Jingle Bells (1:45)

-Für Elise (2:00)

-Can Can (2:33)

-Canon in D (3:28)

-In The Hall of the Mountain King (4:00)

Jenkins built this instrument with his dad out of love for Blue Man Group. He played with them earlier this month!

Check out this awesome bonus performance of "PVC IV" with @snubbyj rocking out at the Astor Place Theatre! 👀👉 https://t.co/Vxv9QI6xrj pic.twitter.com/UVLxBc7P2s — Blue Man Group (@bluemangroup) March 9, 2019

Aaaand...he's got a TED Talk.

Y’all.... @snubbyj can literally say, “Thank you for coming to my TED Talk”!!! Keep on keepin on, Kent!!



From PVC Pipe to RimbaTubes | Snubby J (aka Kent Jenkins) | TEDxOaksChri... https://t.co/Pe6Cswi1H6 via @YouTube — Sara Meshael (@sarameshael) March 16, 2019

