PVC Pipes Music Is Surprisingly Amazing!

A fun and happy (and talented) musician on a Wednesday. (Open thread.)
By Frances Langum

Some fun creativity from musician Kent Jenkins (@snubbyj) to celebrate on a Wednesday. h/t Aliza Worthington.

Songs, from the YouTube Description:

-The Entertainer (0:01)
-Turkish March (0:30)
-Chopsticks (0:57)
-Symphony No. 5 (1:27)
-Jingle Bells (1:45)
-Für Elise (2:00)
-Can Can (2:33)
-Canon in D (3:28)
-In The Hall of the Mountain King (4:00)

Jenkins built this instrument with his dad out of love for Blue Man Group. He played with them earlier this month!

Aaaand...he's got a TED Talk.

Open thread below...


