PVC Pipes Music Is Surprisingly Amazing!

Some fun creativity from musician Kent Jenkins (@snubbyj) to celebrate on a Wednesday. h/t Aliza Worthington.
Songs, from the YouTube Description:
-The Entertainer (0:01)
-Turkish March (0:30)
-Chopsticks (0:57)
-Symphony No. 5 (1:27)
-Jingle Bells (1:45)
-Für Elise (2:00)
-Can Can (2:33)
-Canon in D (3:28)
-In The Hall of the Mountain King (4:00)
Jenkins built this instrument with his dad out of love for Blue Man Group. He played with them earlier this month!
Aaaand...he's got a TED Talk.
Open thread below...
Comments