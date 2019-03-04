'New' NC-9 GOP Candidate Even More Cartoonish Than Mark Harris

Since Mark Harris made the very wise decision not to run for North Carolina's 9th District's Congressional seat, one might deduce he's beginning to come to his senses. You'd be wrong. Look no further than his chosen successor for Republican candidate in that race...Stony Rushing.

Yeah, this guy not only dresses like Boss Hogg for Halloween, he dresses like him to campaign. Then he shares pictures of himself on his official Facebook page like this, pulling quotes from the gross misogynistic article that compare Dan McReady (his Democratic opponent) to a little girl. Now, you and I know little girls are awesome and badass, but for some reason, Stony Rushing thinks this is an insult. (Sorry, kids. Not gonna link to that article. You can use your skills to find it if you want to.)

If this is not enough evidence to convince you Rushing is a the poster boy of the Republican Evil Villain Bingo, there is this new morsel from Judd Legum, of Popular Information. Apparently, Rushing filed a lawsuit on behalf of his daughter, against a woman for stalking, molestation, and assault. Guess what, though? He made it up. He is the one who'd had an affair with the woman, and even considered ending his marriage to be with her.

TELL YOU MORE, YOU SAY?

I'll let Legum do it.

4. In the deposition, Rushing offered no evidence that Wesolek stalked his daughter OR EVEN COMMUNICATED WITH HER AT ALL



Even so, he insisted on going to trial. So that's what happened. https://t.co/7NyoBTKswM — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 4, 2019

5. Rushing represented himself, and called himself as the first witness. After admitting the affair and presenting no evidence (except for Facebook postsnot even written by Wesolek) the judge dismissed his case.



So why did Rushing file the suit? https://t.co/7NyoBTKswM — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 4, 2019

6. Wesolek's attorney, John Snyder, told me that prior to the suit, news of the affair was circulating in political circles. Rushing filed the suit to try to paint Wesolek as a "psycho stalker" and provide himself with political cover https://t.co/7NyoBTKswM

7. I talked with Rushing today and asked him what evidence he had that Wesolek had stalked his daughter. He said he wasn't supposed to discuss it as part of the judge's order.



This is false. The judge dismissed the case and issued no further orders. https://t.co/7NyoBTKswM — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 4, 2019

8. Rushing would not admit to the affair when I asked him. He did, however, promise an exclusive interview on "his sex life from virginity until today" if I got Democrat Dan McCready to answer three questions https://t.co/7NyoBTKswM — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 4, 2019

Yeah, I'm gonna take a pass on hearing about all his sexcapades from virginity loss to present day, thanks. But isn't it great to know the GOP continues to make a caricature of itself with candidates like these?