WHOA: NC-09 Hearings Include Admitted Ballot Fraud By Harris Campaign

The pot is always, ALWAYS calling the kettle black. Raise your hand if you've heard Republicans crying about voter fraud. Insisting voter ID laws are necessary because we need to tighten security around the voting process. Gotta make sure no one gets to vote illegally, dontchyaknow. Look no further than the Congressional race in North Carolina's 9th District for a master class in hypocrisy.
Democrat Dan McCready allegedly lost to Republican Mark Harris, but these results were never certified because of all kinds of shenanigans bubbling up to the surface in the way ballots were counted. The state's Board of Elections was dissolved in December, and now that the new BOE is in place, hearings are finally taking place. In the meantime, Harris sued to have the election certified in his favor, and the judge said, "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAno."
Today, the first hearings in the investigations took off with lightening speed as Lisa Britt, who worked for McCrae Dowless (a Harris operative) collected absentee ballots, filled them out herself, forged signatures, and gave them to Dowless in return for money. You know, just run-of-the-mill stealing of elections.
I MEAN COME ON PEOPLE WHAT THE HELL DO REPUBLICANS HAVE ANY SHAME ABOUT ANYTHING AT ALL OH MY GOD LISTEN TO THIS WOMAN SHE SOUNDS SO DEAD INSIDE *cough*
Excuse me.
Anyway. Here are some tweets that help explain things - I highly recommend anyone who wants good info on this follow Joe Bruno on Twitter. He's been on this since Day One.
Oh, and also? I HIGHLY RECOMMEND Harris and Dowless go to prison and McCready be declared the winner of the election so he can go to Congress already.
