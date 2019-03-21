Good morning fellow Crooks & Liars! Today we grab the bull by the tail and face the situation. Yes, it is time once again to look at our failed media. Because it is important, that's why!

Driftglass looks into the career trajectory of journalist (*cough-cough*) David Sirota.

Booman Tribune says that if Donna Brazile had to write a 900-word essay to rationalize her new job at Fox News, she wasn't gonna convince her critics.

Zander Versus The Stupid suggest pro-wrestling is more credible than a split between Fox News and Prznint Stupid.

The Rectification of Names reads David Brooks. The only question remains: Does Yastreblyansky get hazard pay?

Bonus Track: Because we're all about Pop Culture, The Cut interviews Cathy Guisewite, who made a wildly successful comic strip by and for women. But to her critics, she’s just another example of compromised feminism. This is fascinating reading.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).