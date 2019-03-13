Mixed Messages On Tucker's 'Vacation' Reveal Chaos At Fox

So Tuesday night Tucker handed his show off to Hannity and was ushered onto his "vacation"?

It recalled the "vacations" that disgraced Fox hosts Bill O'Reilly and Glenn Beck took, where they never returned.

Fox News management then denied that Tucker is on vacation this week. Why didn't Tucker say so?

Since when does Sean Hannity deliver a vacation order to Tucker Carlson that turns out to be false?

Since yesterday.

Fox is having a really bad week. It seems like every twelve hours there's a new set of Tucker Carlson being awful audio coming out of the Media Matters treasure trove.

And today, Fox is scheduled to hold a big "buy from Tucker Carlson" advertising confab at Fox HQ. '

The DropFox protestors are ready.

For the first time ever, Fox News is having an emergency mini-upfront at its headquarters on Wednesday, March 13. At this event, Fox will try to pitch advertisers who have fled that they should come back – especially to advertise on the network's "news" programming – and that their remaining advertisers should increase their buys. But advertisers should not be fooled: No matter when you advertise on Fox News, you support the network's extremism and bigotry. Quarantining your ads to only a small subset of programs will not insulate your brand from public rebuke when Fox News' next controversy strikes. Both the "news side" and the "opinion side" are cogs in the same propaganda machine. The network as a whole is the problem, not merely a few prime-time hosts.

You heard that right: ad buyers are being courted by Fox News TODAY. That's why in spite of their wish they could make Tucker go away even temporarily, they can't.

And there's a very well-organized march outside Fox HQ, just in time for the ad buyers.

This morning: While Women’s March activists in NYC join @mmfa to rally outside Fox News HQ and call on advertisers to #DropFox and #DropTucker, Women’s March activists in DC join @CPDAction to lobby members of Congress to #RejectRao. pic.twitter.com/uI16bMOSud

