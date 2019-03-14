Nicolle Wallace Is Not Impressed With Senate Republicans' Rebuke Of Donald Trump

Trump's presidential pussy power grab suffered a minor setback today when the Senate voted 59-41 on a disapproval resolution aimed at his declaring a National Emergency to fund the wall at the U.S./Mexican border. It passed the House last month, and with 12 Republican Senators joining Democrats in the official rebuke, it goes to the White House for the certain veto.

Nicolle Wallace's panel discussed what, if anything, the larger-than-expected contingent of Republicans joining with Dems in the Senate might mean for either the country, Trump, or both. Rick Stengel, Tim O'Brien, and Alexi McCammond all seemed at least a little heartened by the news, but Wallace wasn't feeling particularly cheered. She identified herself, hilariously, as a "non-practicing Republican" in this clip, and man, who can blame her? Her feelings were pretty cynical about this show of bipartisanship.

WALLACE: But, is it too little or too late, Alexi? I mean, they said, "No," And like the vote to release the Mueller report, it's largely symbolic. They know he's going to veto it. It is just a statement and it seems to me that two years in is a little late to be making statements. They knew this is what they'd be getting. He ran as an authoritarian who didn't think Putin was all that bad....They have to WIN some of these fights. They're still not going to win. He's going to override them and do whatever he wants.

EXACTLY. I don't see this as courageous on the part of the Republicans in either House of Congress, nor is it some noble attempt to protect the powers of the Legislative Branch of government put forth in Article I. If they wanted to do something courageous, they would actually override his promised veto, making the Senators' rebuke actually mean something. If they really cared about the Separation of Powers, they would have taken their job of oversight seriously the moment it became clear during the campaign their candidate was potentially compromised and colluding with Russia in order to win the election, or influence foreign policy.

They aren't interested in being courageous. It's all theater to them.