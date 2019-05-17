Hey, White Men! Running For President Isn't The ONLY Way To Fight For Democracy!

Nicolle Wallace's Deadline White House panel poked a lot of fun at all the tall white dudes running for president at the moment. When Wallace, though, played a clip of Stacey Abrams telling Hallie Jackson that she was not ruling out a run for the Democratic presidential nomination, Wallace said if anyone else joined the race, she would want it to be Abrams. "She's an all-star, and and what she's talking about seems to me something all the Democrats should be talking about."
Then, of course, Rick Stengel had to cut her down and say, "Gee, I don't know why she didn't run for Senate..." MAYBE BECAUSE SHE DOESN'T WANT TO RUN FOR SENATE, RICK. *cough* Sorry. The group then had a lively discussion about how depressing it would be for ANY Democrat to be in the Senate under McTurtle, but Wallace reminded them if enough won, McTurtle wouldn't be in charge anymore. Then, though, Alexi McCammond turned the narrative around.
WALLACE: *whispering* Because it always takes a woman.
THANK YOU. Maybe, white guys, just take a seat and be followers this time around. Let the real leaders move to the front of the line.
Comments