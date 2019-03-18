Only One Democrat Left In Congress Opposed To LGBTQ Equality

Gay equality used to be a contentious issue for Democrats. The DCCC and leadership know-it-alls used to quietly counsel Democrats representing-- or running in-- swing districts to vote against equality-- and the Blue Dogs mostly did just that.

That was then; now Democrats proudly embrace the LGBTQ community and there are more openly gay and lesbian members of Congress than ever before. As far as I can tell, the only overtly homophobic Blue Dog left in the House is Chicagoland fake Democrat Dan Lipinski.

And Lipinski will be primaried again. Marie Newman, a strong progressive Democratic businesswoman and community leader, is again stepping up to the plate.

Last week, she told her supporters that

"234 House Democrats re-introduced the Equality Act-- a bill that would finally ban discrimination against LGBT Americans. It's legislation that's been kicking around Congress for over four decades-- and it’s never gotten a vote. That will change this year."

Sounds good, right?

"But there’s one House Democrat-- one in the whole country--" Marie reminded Chicago voters, "who doesn't support this civil rights legislation: Dan Lipinski. Once again, he’s bucking the Democratic Party to stand against equality, something he’s done consistently throughout his 14 years in Congress."

In her first run, in 2018, Marie fell just two percent short of defeating Lipinski and, she said, "I’m gearing up to run again in no small part because of positions like this. It’s a sad reality that we still need the Equality Act."



Blue America endorsed Marie in 2018 and we're endorsing her again this cycle. Please consider contributing what you can to her campaign by clicking on this link. Last cycle Marie was on the path to a clear victory when a flood of right-wing sewer money, organized by No Labels, came gushing into the race in the form of ads smearing Marie.

Let's make sure she can respond if Murdoch money gets spent in IL-03 again this time.

Marie:



"In more than half the country, it’s still legal to fire someone because of who they are or who they love. While some states have passed their own legislation, our federal civil rights laws simply don’t apply to LGBT Americans nationwide. Most Americans agree we’re overdue in updating our civil rights laws. Every single Democrat in the United States House of Representatives is ready to take action. Every Democrat except for my representative. As a constituent, as a Democrat, as a mother, as a human being, I think it’s outrageous."

And this is not just a civic matter for her; it's also personal. Her daughter is a member of the LGBTQ community and, like any normal parent she doesn't want to see her discriminated against.

In case you're wondering, when we say Marie Newman is a progressive fighter, it's not just because she's fighting for women's rights and racial equality and gay equality. She's also backing Medicare-For-All, the Green New Deal, a livable minimum wage and the other kinds of cutting edge policy that defines progressivism in the Age of Trump.

She deserves our support.

Thanks for always doing what you can to make this a better world,

Howie, for the entire Blue America team